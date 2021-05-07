Warangal: Cops bust Remdevisir racket

Warangal: In a joint operation, the Task Force and Subedari police on Thursday arrested three persons for selling the antiviral drug Remdesivir, used for coronavirus patients, in black market. The police seized 28 Remdevisir injections and Rs 20,000 in cash from them.

The arrested were identified as Bagaji Manohar, a pharmacy assistant of Mandi Bazaar; Kolipaka Kumaraswamy, a pharmacist of Bheemaram; and Aita Ashok, a pharmacy worker of Karimabad in the city.

Warangal Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said that the gang wanted to exploit the demand for Remdevisir injection, which is hard to get by in the open market due to short supply.

While the cost of each injection was Rs 3,490, the gang was selling it at anywhere between Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000, the Commissioner said. With the complaints pouring in about the black marketing of the injections, the Task Force and the Subedari police raided the drug stores and arrested the accused.

The Commissioner lauded the Central Zone DCP Pushpa, Hanamkonda ACP Jithender Reddy, Task Force ACP Pratap Kumar, Inspector Srinivas, Subedari Inspector Raghavender, Subedari SI Sambamurthy and others who took part in the raid.