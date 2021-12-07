Warangal: Covid-19 vaccination drives officials in mission mode

Warangal: With the threat of coronavirus new variant Omicron is looming large; the erstwhile Warangal district is lagging behind in the country's Covid-19 vaccination drive as they could vaccinate less than 40 per cent of the eligible population. With 98 per cent vaccination, Hanumakonda district is very close to achieving cent per cent results as far as the first dose is concerned.

In Hanumakonda (formerly known as Urban) district, there are 8.40 lakh eligible (over the age of 18 years) persons; of which, nearly 8.25 lakh people have got vaccinated (first dose) by December 5. Officials administered a second dose to 5.70 lakh people amounting to 69 per cent in the district. Another 2.54 lakh people are yet to be administered, according to DM&HO Dr K Lalitha Devi.

In Warangal (formerly known as Rural) district, 80 per cent of the people (4.13 lakh) got administered the first dose of Covid-19 and another 1.05 lakh are pending. As far as second dose is concerned, just 39 per cent of people had the jab, while 2.50 lakh are yet to turn to vaccination centres.

Against this backdrop, the Health officials are in a mission mode to complete the first dose jab before December 31. "Initially, the people were hesitant, and thereafter we saw long queues. People's response is dull to the second dose. It seems that complacency was affecting the vaccination," a senior official said.

Moreover, people didn't care about the masks and physical distance after the Covid-19 intensity came down. Now with the government taking serious measures including a penalty of Rs 1,000, people started to wear masks, the official said.