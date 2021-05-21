Warangal: ENT doctor held, for black marketing remdesivir

Warangal: The Task Force officials including the Drug Inspector took an ENT doctor into custody for black marketing remdesivir injections used in coronavirus treatment here on Thursday.

The Task Force officials who raided the hospital of Dr Ajmeera Raju, located near Hanamkonda bus station, seized 15 vials of remdesivir injections from him. It's learnt that Dr Raju in collusion with a pharmacy was selling each injection at a price anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000.

Task Force inspector Ch Srinivas said that they along with Hanamkonda police had raided the pharmacy following a tip-off and seized 15 vials of remdesivir injections. A case under Essential Commodities Act was booked against the pharmacy, he added.

It's learnt that the pharmacist Ajmeera Jyothi fled from the spot. According to reports, a patient who needed remdesivir injection was charged Rs 35,000 on the first day and Rs 27,000 on the second day.

The Task Force caught the pharmacy when it was selling the injection at a price of Rs 25,000 on the third day. In all, the Task Force and the Warangal Police Commissionerate have seized more than 1,000 vials of remdevisir injections in the recent past in the city.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in the day, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao who expressed ire over the officials for not carrying raids directed them to go tough on black marketers and private hospitals fleecing the coronavirus patients.