Warangal: Focus back on Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi

Warangal: Ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's proposed visit to Warangal on June 21, the Warangal Urban District administration is in a mission mode to complete the works taken up under the Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi.

It may be mentioned here that the CM, in a meeting on Sunday, told the officials to shun the lethargic approach in carrying out the set targets under Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes, especially sanitation, Haritha Haram, Vaikuntadhamams etc.

Reviewing the progress of these programmes here on Monday, Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu directed the officials to complete the unfinished works. He told all the standing committees to focus on sanitation, segregation sheds, green fencing etc.

"Take up avenue plantation along all the roads and ensure greenery," the Collector said. Further, he directed the officials to conduct Gram Sabhas regularly besides collecting 100 per cent taxes.

Referring to the timely onset of southwest monsoon, he said that it was ideal to dig ditches to take up plantation drive.

He told the officials to work in tandem to ensure all the colonies are clean in the city. The officials, who neglect their duties, will face stern action, he warned.

Additional Collector Sandhya Rani, DRO Vasu Chandra, DRDO Srinivas Kumar, DM&HO Dr K Lalitha Devi, DPO Jagadeeshwar and DEO Narayana Reddy were among others present.