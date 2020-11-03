Warangal: Former MLA Kondeti Sridhar told focus on voter enrolment

Warangal: BJP Warangal Rural district in-charge Katta Sudhakar Reddy and Warangal Rural district president and former MLA Kondeti Sridhar told the cadres to focus on graduates enrolment drive. Speaking at a review meeting here on Tuesday, they emphasised the need for creating awareness among the people especially youth about enrolling their names in the voter list for the upcoming Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency seat.

Former MLA Vannala Sriramulu, senior leaders Edla Ashok Reddy, G Satyanarayana Rao, Dr P Vijaychander Reddy, G Rajeshwar Rao, K Jithender Reddy, Garlapati Manjula Reddy, T Ravi Kirna and Mutyala Srinivas were among others present.