Warangal: Hailstorm leaves farmers in tears

Warangal: Untimely rains and hailstorm affected standing crops in several parts of the erstwhile Warangal district, leaving farmers in tears. The light to moderate rains in the last 24 hours hit several crops especially maize and chilli. It will be tough for the mango growers this year as the rains are likely to cause damage to the fruit.



The farmers in Narsampet region of Warangal district who suffered huge crop loss in January last year are once again the worst affected as the hailstorm and rain wreaked havoc on standing crops. The rain damaged standing crops of maize, paddy and chilli besides harvested chilli in kallalu (platforms) in Dornakal, Thorrur, Danthalapally and Narsimhulapeta mandals in Mahabubabad district. Farmers in Kodakandla mandal of Jangaon district also suffered huge crop damage.

Meanwhile, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao inspected several areas in the Palakurthi constituency where crop damage was immense.

He enquired about the extent of crop loss in the last two days. Later, speaking to media persons at Matedu under Thorrur mandal on Sunday, he expressed concern over the plight of farmers. The minister spoke to farmers in Thorrur, Pedda Vangara, Kodakandla and Devaruppula mandals and tried to instil confidence among them that the government would certainly help them.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already directed the Agriculture and Revenue departments to enumerate the extent of crop loss in the State. During my inspection, I have noticed damage to chilli, maize and some vegetable crops. The farmers need not worry as the government is ready to bail them out from the crisis after the enumeration of crop loss was estimated," Errabelli said.

The minister assured of providing financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to the people whose houses collapsed due to rains. He directed the officials to submit the crop loss report as early as possible. Errabelli said that according to preliminary estimations by the officials, farmers registered crop loss in over 6,500 acres spread across 67 villages in nine mandals of Jangaon district. In Mahabubabad district, the officials estimated crop loss in over 17,400 acres. The minister was accompanied by Mahabubabad District Collector K Shashanka and other officials.