Warangal: Lethargy will attract punishment, Errabelli warns the officials at a preparatory meeting of Palle Pragathi

Warangal: Palle Pragathi is around the year programme that needs to be carried with utmost focus, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking at a preparatory meeting of Palle Pragathi, separately for Urban and Rural districts, here on Tuesday, the Minister said that there would be no leeway in implementing Palle Pragathi that already brought a significant change in rural areas.

It's time for the officials and local bodies to come up with an action plan to address the shortcomings in their respective villages, Errabelli said, pointing to the fourth phase of 10-day Palle Pragathi scheduled to begin from July 1. Any slackness in the implementation of Palle Pragathi will attract severe punishment in accordance with the Panchayat laws, the Minister warned the officials and local bodies.

He told the administration to constitute a committee for each village comprising of special officer, Sarpanch, MPTC members, Panchayat secretary, Transco lineman and Mission Bhagiratha technical assistant. It's must for the local bodies to organise Gram Sabhas to chalk out a development plan. They also need to distribute copies of village development report to the villagers, the minister said.

The Minister emphasised the need for utilising the services of retired employees and senior citizens in drawing the development plan. He also stressed the need for finding philanthropists in developing the villages. "The onus is on committees to focus on sanitation to ensure hygienic conditions in their villages.

Each household will be given six saplings to make Haritha Haram successful and its responsibility is on Panchayat secretaries," Errabelli said.

He instructed the officials to ensure the completion of works on vaikuntadhamam, Palle Prakruti Vanams and dumping yards. "If the government land is not available, the panchayats will have to acquire a suitable land from private persons," he said. The minister directed the district collectors and additional collectors to inspect the progress of works on daily basis.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has allocated Rs 2 crore for the district Minister and Rs 1 crore for the District Collector as a contingency fund, Errabelli said.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MP Pasunuri Dayakar, MLAs Thatikonda Rajaiah, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Challa Dharma Reddy and Urban collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu were among others present.