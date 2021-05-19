Warangal: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital set for a major overhaul

Warangal: The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) which hitherto in a state of pandemonium appears to be heading for a major overhaul. Thanks to the government's decision to bring in change in the hospital administration with someone who is well-versed in dealing with the Covid-19 situation. Dr V Chandrasekhar, Professor in General Medicine, who took over as the Superintendent, seems to be right on target to reformulate the state of affairs in the MGMH that his predecessors failed to make an impact on.

Upfront, Dr Chandrasekhar has plans to set up a Covid-19 war-room that functions round-the-clock to deal with the oxygen, ventilator-supported beds and other exigencies.

Even though the administration claims that it has an umpteen number of beds, in reality, there was a huge confusion over the number of beds with or without oxygen facilities. "We are mapping the beds with the oxygen facility and their location (ward). The command control room could give us the exact number of beds and their location to avoid the confusion," Dr Chandrasekhar said.

It's alleged that some of the hospital staff cleverly misused the lack of information about the availability of beds. The command control room is likely to project transparent information. According to information, more than 100 Covid-19 patients approach the MGMH for treatment. The patients not only include the locals but also from the neighbouring combined districts – Karimnagar, Khammam and Adilabad – and a few from Sironcha in Maharashtra. The number of patients discharged in a day is put at an average of 70.

"The proposal to use walkie-talkies is to establish communication between the doctors and medical staff. It could be handy during the emergencies," Dr Chandrasekhar said. This apart, there was a proposal to constitute a rapid response team to provide information and treatment facilities in the MGMH to those coming from far flung places.

Allaying the fears, the Superintendent made it clear that the hospital has enough oxygen, remdesivir injections and other medicines. "At an average 600 patients have been availing oxygen every day," Dr Chandrasekhar said. Altogether, in view of Dr Chandrasekhar, efforts are on to address all the shortcomings that hitherto surrounded the MGMH.