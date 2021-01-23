Warangal: Majority of people prefer newspapers

Warangal: In a country where cricket is a religion, comparatively there is nothing that attracts people more, especially when it comes to watching the live telecast programmes. And the Union Budget is no different. The Hans India, after speaking to a cross section of people, has found that people barring the working class certainly keep an eye on Union Budget but apparently they feel it as boring to watch the lengthy speech of the Finance Minister (FM). It's found that a lot of people wished to watch Budget highlights scrolled in the news channels rather than glued themselves to the idiot box. With India's economy recovering faster than one would have expected, industrialists, businessmen and taxpayers appeared a little bit more interested than in the past as the Budget that will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021 would give them more benefits.

BV Rajagopal Rao, a teacher, said, "Although I am eagerly waiting for the Union Budget with a hope that it may provide some respite to the taxpayers like me, I just follow the highlights on the telly intermittently while switching to other channels."

Kumar Gurrapa, a private employee, from Kazipet terms the Budget speech as monotonous. Though he follows the highlights, he loves to watch entertainment programmes. G Swathi, a beautician in Hanamkonda, says that she had earlier watched the Budget speech live. But no more I am interested in it. I better understand the developments surrounding the Budget on newspapers. So I don't want to disturb myself from watching films and other entertainment programmes. "I did follow the speech of the FM live, but I will shut down the TV as soon as I get information about the topics I am interested in. It's tedious to follow the entire speech. Moreover, what we got on TV was non-detailed. We will get the complete and analytical view of the Budget in the next day's newspapers," Thirunahari Seshu, Economics Faculty in Kakatiya University, said. The Hans India also interacted with quite a few people but majority of them preferred entertainment programmes such as serials and comedy.