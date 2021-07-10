Warangal: Male infertility can be dealt with experts

Warangal: Warangal has a higher rate of male infertility compared to Hyderabad, Dr Krishna Chaitanya Mantravadi, Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility, said, speaking at the Mass Baby Shower function here on Friday. He said that eight of every 10 patients have the problem of low sperm count or other male fertility related problems. In fact, four out of these eight patients suffer from absence of sperms, he added.

He said that they have brought the problem to the notice of the government and sought it to conduct demographic studies to find out the reasons.

"From our side to address this region specific problem we are setting up a dedicated male infertility related clinic, Androlife Clinic. Oasis Fertilty's Androlife Clinic has been functional in Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ranchi, Baroda for the last three years, and we launched it in Warangal on Friday," he said. He said that the Androlife has advanced surgical techniques like testicular sperm aspiration, wherein a biopsy of the testicles is done with a minute needle and cells are obtained, this can help to have a normal pregnancy.

Dr. Raghuveer Karne, who specialises and is trained abroad in this technique will offer the services.

Till now we have done 18 Microscopic Testicular Biopsy surgeries in Warangal, these procedures are done rarely even in Hyderabad, but done so many in Warangal. Now Warangal has the facility to offer services which can enable a man to have a child from his sperm with his own DNA, no more will the couples need to source donor sperm for bearing children.

"We are able to bring happiness and peace to several childless couples through our focused and customized fertility treatments", Dr. Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head and Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Warangal, said.