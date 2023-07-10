Warangal: Prof. Deepak Garg dwells on future of Artificial Intelligence

Warangal : Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an incredible technology that has made it possible to think beyond the unthinkable. AI is a rapidly growing field due to the advancement in technology. Thanks to the tech giants who have been continuously fueling technological advancements in various industries. According to a report, the Indian job market is aggressive as 45,000 jobs with entry-level salaries up to Rs 14 lakh are up for a grab.

“The rapid penetration of digital technologies and the internet, the AI has already forayed into every imaginable field – from disease detection to mental health counseling, weather forecasting to crop predictions, designing to urban city planning, disaster management to space research, healthcare to education, banking to e-commerce and what not. Against this backdrop, it’s no exaggeration to say that millions of jobs are to be added in the next couple of years around AI,” said Prof. Deepak Garg, one of the doyens in the field of AI, who recently took over the reins of SR University (SRU) as the Vice-Chancellor.

“Indeed, AI, a rapidly growing field that has the potential to revolutionize the way we work, learn, and interact with technology, is a tribute to human intellectual power. Of late, the AI also ventured into generative space where it can create novels, poems, paintings, videos and other artifacts. AI is further penetrating into machine translation, enabling the translation of hundreds of languages into one another that will help in the transformation of the travel industry, cultural integration and better understanding of government services in the rural areas. The job market is in hunt for skilled professionals who can design, develop, and implement cutting-edge AI technologies,” said Prof. Garg.

“Although the AI is designed to automate tasks with a more effective and quicker way of doing work, it cannot override the need for human input in the workspace. In fact, it creates new job opportunities,” Prof. Garg said, responding to a query from The Hans India.

Prof. Garg says, AI offers a career with endless opportunities. It’s not confined to computer science engineers. AI-powered machines are capable of performing tasks that are beyond human capability; hence the mechanical engineers can thrive on AI. The AI is also used in civil engineering applications like construction management, quality, design, maintenance and risk control etc., Prof. Garg said.

Prof. Garg did PhD in Computer Science with specialization in Efficient Algorithm Design. A distinguished expert in AI with 25 years of experience, Prof. Garg has worked as Dean, School of Computer Science at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala and Bennett University, Greater Noida. He also served as chair of IEEE Computer Society, India IEEE Education Society (2013-15).