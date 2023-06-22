Warangal salutes Prof Jayashankar

Warangal: Floral tributes were paid to Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar on his 12h death anniversary across the erstwhile Warangal district on Wednesday.

Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar was a great dreamer of self-rule, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, who garlanded the statue of the departed leader in Palakurthi constituency. “Prof Jayashankar Sir had dedicated his entire life spreading the importance of self-rule in Telangana. He was the driving force behind the Statehood movement,” Errabelli said. People in Telangana will remember Prof Jayashankar forever, he added.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar who garlanded the statue of Prof Jayashankar at Ekasila Park in Hanumakonda, said that efforts put in by Prof Jayashankar for the achievement of Telangana were invaluable. “Unfortunately, Prof Jayashankar could not see the dream of his life – separate Telangana, but the BRS government is following his ideals of social justice and equitable distribution of separate State fruits,” Vinay said. Legislative Council Vice Chairman Banda Prakash said that Professor Jayashankar not only sensitised people for the separate Telangana but also voiced the demand at the national and international forums.