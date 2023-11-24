Warangal: ‘Shameless BJP joined hands with BRS to defeat Cong’

Warangal : BJP has stooped so low that it shamelessly joined hands with the BRS to defeat the Congress, actress-turned-politician Vijayashanti said. Campaigning for Congress Warangal West candidate Naini Rajender Reddy in Hanumakonda on Thursday, she alleged that BJP was on a witch-hunt to push the Congress into oblivion by having a secret pact with the ‘corrupt’ BRS. However, the people are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the BRS and BJP, Vijayashanti said.

She accused the BRS leaders of associating with land, sand and liquor mafias. “Even though the Congress gave separate Telangana it lost the elections in 2014. It was a grave mistake. Unfortunately, people trusted KCR, the ‘cheat’. KCR and his family plundered the resources of Telangana,” Vijayashanti said.

KCR not only failed to provide jobs to the youth but also backtracked on his promise of providing unemployment allowance, she said. The collapse of Medigadda barrage, a component of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KIP), clearly indicates the corruption, she said.

Despite her involvement in the Delhi Liquor Scam, KCR’s daughter and MLC K Kavitha managed to escape while the others languished in the jail, Vijayashanti said.

The people in Warangal are bold and astute. But something went wrong and they elected the BRS twice. KCR managed to hoodwink the people twice but he won’t be lucky third time, Vijayashanti said.

In the past, the Congress provided stable government and launched several welfare and developmental programmes such as MGNREGS, Indiramma Houses, Arogyasri, fee reimbursement etc, she listed out.

The local BRS MLA who is busy in land grabbing and settlements failed to provide double bedroom houses to the poor. Across the State, the majority of the 2BHK beneficiaries are the BRS workers, she said.

Vijayashanti explained the ‘Six Guarantees’ - Mahalakshmi Scheme, Free TSRTC Bus Travel for Women, Subsidized Gas Cylinders, Rythu Bharosa, Paddy Crop Bonus, and Free Electricity – assured by the Congress.

Congress Warangal West candidate Naini Rajender Reddy, Warangal Parliament in-charge Ravindra Uttamrao Dalvi, TPCC vice-president B Shobha Rani and former DCCB chairman Janga Raghava Reddy were among others present.