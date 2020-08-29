X
X
Warangal: Stop petty politics, TRS tells BJP

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar
Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar addressing a press conference in Warangal on Saturday

Highlights

Instead of embroiling in petty politics, the BJP State leaders should convince the Central Government to release the pending GST compensation, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said

Warangal: Instead of embroiling in petty politics, the BJP State leaders should convince the Central Government to release the pending GST compensation, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Addressing a press conference at his camp office here on Saturday, he advised the BJP leaders to pursue the Centre and make sure that Telangana get funds which it entitles.

"Torrential rains wreaked havoc on Warangal city causing a huge damage. The onus is on Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy who represents the State in the Union cabinet, to convince the Centre to release Rs 500 crore to restore the civic infra in Warangal," Vinay said.

This apart, the Union minister needs to focus on railway wagon factory that was promised to Kazipet long back, he said. He also sought the Centre to upgrade Kazipet as the Division.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, MLAs Challa Dharma Reddy, Aroori Ramesh and KUDA Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy were among others present.

