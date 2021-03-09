Warangal: TRS failed to develop Warangal says Rani Rudrama

Warangal: Historic city Warangal has all the qualities to become the second capital of the State, said Rani Rudrama, Yuva Telangana leader contesting for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat.

She told the youth leaders who on Saturday joined the Yuva Telangana to draw inspiration from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which made a difference in the politics.

The AAP leaders moved closely with the people and worked with them before they emerged as a potent force, she said. "Despite its historical significance, Warangal didn't witness development as one would have expected. The prime land in the city was encroached by the TRS leaders. As a result, several areas in the city were facing floods whenever there was a rain," Rani Rudrama said.

The city is still without a proper drainage system and storm water drains, she said.

The TRS Government failed to allocate its share of funds for the development of the city under Smart Cities Mission, she said.

With both the Central government and State failing to fulfill their promises, the unemployed youth continue to suffer without jobs, Rani Rudrama said, referring to the non-realisation of railway coach, IT corridor and education hub etc. She and Yuva Telangana founder president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy welcomed Narahari Sudhakar Reddy into the party fold by offering party scarves.

Jitta Balakrishna eddy said that Sudhakar Reddy who was involved in social service for the last 25 years would boost the chances of Yuva Telangana in the upcoming elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).