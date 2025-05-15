Will fulfil every promise made to people in 3 years: Kadiyam

Hanamkonda: Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari stated on Wednesday that he will fulfil every promise made to people in the coming three years. He emphasised that it was only under the Indiramma Rajyam that the poor have truly received welfare benefits. He inaugurated CC road costing rs30 lakh in Kothapalli of Chilpur mandal, serving as the chief guest. Villagers gave him a grand welcome by draping him with a shawl and showering flowers.

Speaking at the meeting held afterwards, the MLA said he was striving to develop the Chilpur mandal centre in all aspects. He claimed that his constituency received the highest funds in the State; necessary measures will be taken to complete the development works swiftly.

Srihari promised to take full responsibility for the all-round development of the newly formed Chilpur mandal. He stated that construction of mandal offices would be undertaken within the mandal centre. He announced that the Mallanna Gandi lift irrigation works would be completed, ensuring water for two crops by coming July; rs25 lakh has been sanctioned for additional CC road works in the mandal; funds would be allocated for a crematorium as well.

The MLA affirmed that he would continue to bring maximum funds for the constituency development and work in a way that enhances people’s respect. He hoped the government would continue to receive blessings of people.