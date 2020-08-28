5 killed, 3 injured in road accidents in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Five people were killed and three others injured in two road accidents in Jharkhand on Friday, police said.

Three people were killed and three others injured when a bauxite-laden truck fell off a cliff while negotiating a sharp turn in Netarhat Hills in Bishunpur police station area in Gumla district, an officer said.

A rescue operation is underway as at least one more person is suspected to be trapped in the debris of the vehicle, he said.

In another incident, two youths were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a speeding tractor and came under its wheels in Kunda More in Deoghar district, Superintendent of Police, Piyush Pandey, said.

One of them died on the spot and the other succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital, he said.

The tractor driver has fled the spot with the vehicle and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, the officer added.