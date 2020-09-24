Bengaluru police arrested a thief for stealing silk sarees

Bengaluru: The city police attached to Yeshwanthpura police station on Wednesday busted a case allegedly stealing silk sarees from textile showrooms in Bengaluru and arrested persons. The accused identified as Raviprakash, 62 years old an resident of Sandyanagar, Bengaluru and seized 67 silk sarees worth 12 lakhs and an auto.



Reports said the Raviprakash was involved in a robbery at shop owned by Nareshkumar on September 8 at Yeshwanthpura police limits where he robbed sarees worth 10 lakh.

During the investigation, it was learnt that the accused have involved in many robberies cases of silk saree, some times he would divert the attention of shopkeepers and steal the sarees as he generally targeted small shops.

Raviprakash was working in a tea estate at Goa a few years ago and involved many robbery cases across Goa. Later he came to Bengaluru and started working as an auto driver and planned to rob silk saree shop as he observed that some shops were not installed with CCTV's. The accused have been taken into custody and further investigation is on.