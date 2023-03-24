Birthday girl among 3 killed in Vizag building collapse

A 40-year-old building at Ramajogipeta near the Collector's office in Visakhapatnam came crashing down like a pack of cards in the early hours of Thursday. The incident claimed three lives and injured five others who continue to get treated at King George Hospital (KGH). Even before hours faded away after celebrating birthday, S Anjali (15), who was studying Class X, was killed in the incident and her body was retrieved from a pile of debris. Her brother Durga Prasad (17) too got crushed along with her in the incident. Their parents were inconsolable when they came to know of their children's death. The parents have been getting treated at KGH.





Teams from NDRF, revenue and fire took up rescue operation. Three bodies have been recovered from the debris so far. Terming it as the most unfortunate incident, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said it was a 40-year-old building. She directed the officials to ensure that such incidents should not be repeated and ordered the officials to carry out rescue operation without causing any inconvenience to the residents. The injured persons, including K Siva Sankar, S Rama Rao, S Kalyani, S Krishna, S Roja Rani are being treated at King George Hospital.





After visiting KGH, GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu said the condition of the injured was said to be stable. Of the injured, Kalyani is said to be examined by a neurologist, he informed. "Town planning officials were told to conduct a survey on the number of old buildings that exist in the city. Instructions were also given to serve notice on owners of such buildings who would be asked to shift from old and deteriorating buildings," the civic chief mentioned. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and directed District Collector A Mallikarjuna to ensure that the victims get quality treatment.



