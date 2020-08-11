Choutuppal: 4 persons held for murder in village

Choutuppal (Yadadri Bhongir): Police on Monday arrested four persons in connection with the murder of one Muddangula Venkatesh(48) which had occurred in Toopran Pet village on August 7.



The arrested accused are identified as Dandugula Yadagiri(32), Dandugula Ramesh(38), Dandugula Devender(19), Dandugula Venkatesh (40) of Toopranpeta, where as another accused Chinna Narsaiah is absconding.

DCP Narayaa Reddy said that the arrested persons had a grudge against some people of the village for not supporting their mother's candidature in the Sarpanch elections held last year.

A case of quarrel was also filed in Choutuppal police station in May this year. On August 7 at about 8pm, three persons Muddangula Shiva, Varrikuppala Balaswamy and Muddangula Krishna were talking near a grocery shop in Toopran Peta village. Meanewhile, Dandugula Yadagiri, Dandugula Ramesh, Dandugula Devender, Dandugula Venkatesh and his father Chinna Narsimhulu picked up a fight with them when they try to stop Dandugula brothers during the argument with a person Narsimha of the same village.

Afraid Muddangula Shiva informed his father Venkatesh about the incident to protect him from the attack.

Muddangula Venkatesh, who stays in the neighboring village, Kothagudem of Ranga Reddy district, along with his wife rushed to the spot on a bike. Upon seeing Venkatesh, Dandugula brothers attacked him with sticks and stones. Venakatesh got severe injuries and succumbed while being shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. Police informed that except accused Chinna Narsaiah, all four accused in Muddangula Venkatesh murder case were arrested by the Choutuppal police and added that rowdy sheets will be opened against all the four culprits.

An inquiry will be initiated about the negligence of SI Nahgeshwar Rao who was attached to Rachakonda Commissionerate, DCP Narayaa Reddy said.