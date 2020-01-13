Depressed over boyfriends death woman commits suicide in TN

An illegal relationship has claimed two lives. A married woman has committed suicide by falling under a train over depressed with her boyfriend's death. This incident has come into light at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

Going into details, Karpagam (25) a daughter of Murugan belongs to Moolaikaraipatti got married to a person a few years ago. The couple has a five-year-old son. Due to differenced between them, she left her husband two years ago and working in a company.

In this context, she befriended with Maharajan (26) who also works in the same company as an engineer, which later developed into an extramarital affair.

After a few days, both shifted to Tiruppur, got a job in another company and stayed together in a rented house. With this, Murugan lodged a missing complaint of her daughter with Moolakaraipatti police station. On receiving the complaint, the police initiated the investigation and found that she is in a living relationship with Maharajan.

Though she returned to her father's place, she continued the affair with her boyfriend. When she pressured Maharajan to marry her, he disclosed the matter with his parents, where they rejected the proposal.

Over this, Karpagam got angry on boyfriend and filed a cheating case against him. Maharajan, who became very upset about the incident, has committed suicide by falling under a train near the Malayalamedu railway gate on Saturday.

On hearing about Maharajan's death news, Karpagam went into depression and committed suicide at the same spot where Maharajan committed suicide by falling under a train.