Eight died due to alcohol withdrawal syndrome in Kerala

With the lockdown, the lives of people who are addicted to alcohol have hit hard because of the closure of the bar and wine shops, and these conditions led to an alcohol withdrawal syndrome in the tipplers.

Recently, eight tipplers have died due to the syndrome in the last three days in Kerala, and one man has committed suicide in Telangana over not getting liquor following the Coronavirus lockdown.

So far, it was a big challenge to tackle Covid-19, but now alcohol withdrawal syndrome has become another issue to the doctors and officials. Kerala has recorded eight deaths due to AWS as alcohol was banned entirely from Thursday. With this, six people committed suicide, one suffered a heart attack, and another man consumed shaving lotion allegedly frustrated over no availability of liquor.

In this context, State Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan urged the tipplers, who have withdrawal symptoms, to approach the de-addiction centres in districts.