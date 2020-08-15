Guntur: Lorry hits bike 2 siblings killed on the spot

Guntur: Two siblings were killed on the spot when the bike on which they were hit by a lorry coming from behind at Pondugula bridge under Dachepalli mandal of Guntur district on Friday.

According to police, deceased Kommera Suresh (19) and Kommera Vamsi (16) were going to Vadapalli on their bike from their relatives' house. When they reached near Pondugula bridge, a speeding lorry coming from the rear hit their bike. The two brothers sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot and inquired about the accident and shifted the bodies of the deceased to Gurazala Government General Hospital for post-mortem. They hailed from Vadapalli village. Driver of the lorry is absconding. Police registered a case and took up investigation.