Hyderabad: Cheating case booked against Universal Srushti Fertility Hospital

Hyderabad: The KPHB police on Wednesday registered a cheating case against the management of Universal Srushti Fertility hospital for cheating a couple to the tune of Rs 13 lakh.

According to police, the couple PV Sathyanarayana and his wife Sulaxna Rani, from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, were married for 18 years but had no children. In 2019, the couple approached the Universal Srushti Fertility Hospital at KPHB run by doctors Namratha, Rani, and Thirumala. After conducting few tests, Dr. Rani suggested them to opt for surrogacy. The doctor told them that the entire procedure would be done at Visakhapatnam branch and assured them that the baby would be handed over to them. Later the couple started paying the said amount in installments but they did not receive any proper update from the hospital management, said the police.

However on July 5 the hospital management informed the couple that the said surrogate mother had contracted Covid-19 and died. But they assured the couple of carrying the procedure ahead after the pandemic ended. The couple agreed to their terms, but they got information few days later that the management of the hospital was involved in child trafficking and they realised that they have been cheated, said the police.

Henceforth the couple approached the Kothagudem PS and filed a complaint and a zero FIR was then lodged and transferred to KPHB and the matter is being investigated by the KPHB police now.