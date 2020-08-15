Hyderabad: Five burglars arrested, property worth 15 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The CCS of Shamshabad police arrested five notorious house burglars and seized gold ornaments weighing 175 grams, silver ornaments weighing 350 grams and cash amount of Rs 5 lakh, all worth Rs 15 lakh from their possession. The accused were identified as Srinivasa Rao, Shanker Naik, Rama Rao, Sisindhri and Suresh Babu.



According to police, the main accused Srinivasa used to hide his associates in secret shelters and they would commit theft of motorcycles and break into the houses during night times after doing a thorough recce.

After committing the crime, the gang used to travel back to their native places in different districts of Andhra Pradesh and after some time they used to meet at a common place to share the bounty. The main accused has already been to jail in Guntur and was released after completing his term, but he did not mend his ways and changed places to commit the offences, said the police.

However, all the accused were arrested under sections 457 and 380 of IPC and will be remanded to judicial custody.