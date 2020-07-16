Hyderabad: One held for selling oxygen cylinders illegally

Hyderabad: The central zone task force on Wednesday raided a shop in Musheerabad and arrested a person for selling the oxygen cylinders illegally and seized 87 cylinders from his possession out of which 84 were 50 KG cylinders and 27 cylinders were full whereas 57 were empty and three were 14KG cylinders and two were full and one empty. The accused was identified as Shakir Hussain who was operating a shop under the name of Raas Agencies.



According to task force police, they received a tip-off about the person who was selling the oxygen cylinders to needy patients of Covid-19. Upon receiving the information, the cops raided the place and seized the cylinders while arresting the accused.

P. Radhakishan Rao, DCP of Task Force, noted, "Due to Covid-19 pandemic situation the patients are suffering for non-availability of oxygen cylinders in the hospitals and in the market. So the accused hatched a plan to sell the oxygen cylinders at a higher price by black marketing them to earn easy money illegally.

"Moreover he did not have any permission or license from Drug Control Authorities and the Controller of Explosives officials and was carrying out the business illegally and dumping the cylinders at his shop," added the DCP. The accused was then handed over to Musheerabad PS for further investigation.