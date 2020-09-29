Kurnool: One arrested in Kala Bhairava idol theft case

Kurnool: The Allagadda rural police on Monday arrested one person on the charges of breaking and stealing a part of god Kala Bhairava idol at Chinna Kandukur under Allagadda rural police station limits on September 19. However, the police arrested the accused and produced him before the media in the presence of Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli at Ved Vyas Auditorium on Monday.



Briefing media, the SP said the accused Sattenapalli Rajasekhar, a resident of Ontavelagala village in Gospadu mandal, has allegedly broken and stole a part of lord Kala Bhairava idol. The temple priests noticed the broken part and immediately brought it to the notice of committee members. Temple committee secretary G Rami Reddy lodged a complaint with the Allagadda police on the same day in this regard.

The rural police after registering complaint under sections 457, 380 and 295 of IPC and took up the investigation. A team comprising Circle Inspector M Sudarshan Prasad, Sub Inspector V Vara Prasad and other staff was formed under the direction of Allagadda Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Potu Raju and took up investigation. The SP lauded the police for cracking the case within a span of 9 days.

Stating the reasons behind the act, Fakkeerappa said Sattenapalli Rajasekhar despite being married for a year, his wife did not conceived. Somebody told him that if he offers prayers to Mulavirat Kala Bhairava, then he would be blessed with children, the SP said. Despite offering prayers for two years he did not find any result, the SP said and added then Rajasekhar planned to steal a part of idol so that he can offer prayers at his house daily.

As per plan, on September 19, he gained entry into the temple after everyone had left and broke part of idol and took to his house and performing pujas daily. However, the police successfully cracked the case and caught him at his house. He would be produced in the court for initiating further action. The SP lauded the Allagadda police for cracking the case in no time. He also extended the commendation certificates to DSP Potu Raju, CI M Sudarshan Prasad, SI V Vara Prasad, head constable Koteshwara Rao and home guard Srinivasulu. Fakkeerappa advised the temple authorities to install CCTVs at all temples across the district.