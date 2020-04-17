Man strangled his wife to death over illegal affair in Kadapa district

A man has brutally murdered his wife over developing an illegal affair with another woman. This crime has taken place at Galiveedu mandal in Kadapa district.

Going into the details, Parveen (30) of Reddivaripalle village under Perampalli panchayat got married to Babajan ten years ago. The couple has two sons.

Recently, Babajan returned to his home town after staying five years in the Gulf. In this context, he fell in love with another woman, who also belongs to the same area and worked with him in the Gulf. He took a house for rent near Galiveedu gate and started a living relationship with her. He again went to the Gulf and returned two months ago.

Since his return, he started to harass his wife Parveen for divorce. Recently, she had a clash with her husband for selling her jewellery. Over this, Babajan became anger on his wife and strangled her to death when she was sleeping on Wednesday night.

Later, he tried to portray that she died due to illness. On receiving the complaint from the deceased family members, the Lakkireddipalli police reached the spot and shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem. On the incident, the police have registered a case and are investigating further.