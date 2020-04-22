Mother kills 6-year-old son with help of boyfriend in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: In an incident, a married woman has brutally killed her 6-year-old son over developing an illegal affair with boyfriend in Tamil Nadu. Going into the details, Divya (30), a native of Koilmedu area in Coimbatore got married a few years ago. The couple has two children.

After leading the life smoothly for some time, the disputes broke between both and got separated. With this, Divya shifted to Thudiyalur along with her children.

In this context, Divya came into contact with a person named Rajadurai, who also stays in the area, which developed into an illegal affair. Recently, both rented a house at Sai Baba colony and started a live-in relationship. She became intimate with the boyfriend, and during that time, Divya uses to send her son Abhishek outside of the house.

Even on Tuesday, when they were getting physical, she sent Abhishek out, but he was crying. Over becoming anger, Divya thrashed her son severely, and the boy fell unconscious.

Immediately, they rushed the boy to the hospital in 108 ambulance, but he died on the way. When 108 staff inquired over what has happened to the boy, where Divya gave irrelevant answers.

With this, the medical staff found something fishy and informed the matter to the police. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took Divya and Rajadurai into their custody.

During the interrogation, both confessed the crime that they have killed the boy. On the incident, the police registered a case and investigating further.