Son slashes father's neck when asked not to play PUBG

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A youth in Meerut district attacked his father and slashed his neck with a knife when the latter asked him not to play PUBG, a Chinese gaming app which has been banned by the Centre, police said on Monday.

The father was severely injured in the incident and later, the accused, identified as Amir, also stabbed himself with the knife. Both, father and son have been admitted to the Meerut Medical College.

According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday in Jamnanagar in Kharkhoda town of the district but was not reported to the police immediately.

The youth attacked his father, Irfan, after he asked him to refrain from spending long hours at gaming. Upset with his father's criticism, Amir picked up a knife and slashed his father in the neck multiple times. Later, he also slashed himself in the neck.

Circle Officer Devesh Singh said the youth slashed his father's neck when he asked him not to play the game. The youth is also in critical condition.

The family of the youth said he was addicted to drugs and was undergoing treatment, said Inspector Arvind Mohan Sharma.