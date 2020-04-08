Three held for consuming liquor at Coronavirus isolation ward in Puri

With the increase of Coronavirus positive case, the central government has imposed a national-wide lockdown and set up isolation facilities and shifted all suspects to the centers for the treatment.

Even in these critical times, some people turned the isolation ward into a small size bar by using political influence. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media, which has gone viral. This incident has taken place in Puri district of Odisha.

Going into the details, The state government has set up an isolation ward to provide treatment for the suspects of Coronavirus in Nuapada panchayat under Krushnaprasad area in Puri district.

With the symptoms of the virus, few villagers, along with a Panchayat Samiti member, were getting treatment at the quarantine center. Over getting bored, the Panchayat Samiti Member Uttam Tarei, Kalu Jena and Dhira Palei have allegedly consumed liquor in the isolation ward by using the influence.

The incident came into light when someone posted the video on social media, which has gone viral. Over knowing about the event, the authorities have immediately ordered for the investigation, and the police took the three persons into their custody for consuming alcohol in the isolation ward by violating the lockdown rules.

Taking disciplinary action against the persons responsible for the incident, the district administration suspended local panchayat executive officer Guru Soumyaranjan Behera and local Gram Rojgar Sevak Mukesh Kumar Jena for dereliction of duties.