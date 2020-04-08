Woman kills sister with help of boyfriend in Tamil Nadu

In a horrific incident, a woman has brutally killed her sister with the help of her boyfriend over rejecting their love. This crime has happened at Namakkal in Tamil Nadu.

Going into the details, Shankaran of Devendrapuram village under Kosavampatti has two daughters. The elder daughter Monisha (18) is pursuing engineering second year at a private college in Namakkal.

On April 4th, Monisha was alone in the house as her parents went out on some work. By the time they returned home, she was found lying on the ground in the pool of blood. Immediately, the family members rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared already dead.

Upon receiving the information from the deceased parent's, the police registered a case and shifted the body to the government for post-mortem. The autopsy report revealed that she was strangled to death, and later her left hand was slitted with a knife. Based on the report, the police initiated the investigation in murder angle and questioned family members, relatives and her friends.

During the interrogation, Monisha's younger sister (17) was giving irrelevant answers, where the police found suspicious and kept an eye on her. The further investigation revealed that Monisha's sister was in love with their close relative Rahul (19). As he was like a brother in relation, Monisha rejected their love.

Over this, clashes broke out in the family, where Monisha's sister developed anger on her elder sister that because of her, the parents refused their love and decided to kill her.

As per the plan, she called her boyfriend to the house when Monisha was alone in the house on April 4th and strangled her to death and later tried to portray it as suicide. On the incident, the police took the accused into their custody and sent them to remand.