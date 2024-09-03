11 dead after bus rams into crowd in China

Eleven people have been confirmed dead and 13 others injured after a bus ran into a crowd of students and adults at the gate of a middle school in Tai'an City in China's Shandong Province on Tuesday, according to police in Dongping County.

The accident occurred at 7:27 a.m. when the rental bus for transporting students "lost control" and crashed into pedestrians on the roadside, the police said.

Among the injured, one person remains in critical condition, while the others are stable.

The bus driver has been detained and the cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to the police.

A similar incident happened on March 20 this year in China when a passenger bus collided with a tunnel wall in Shanxi province, killing 14 people and injuring 37 others.

Speeding, dangerous passing, poorly maintained vehicles and fatigued drivers are most often the cause of serious traffic accidents in China.