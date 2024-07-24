Live
- Typhoon Gaemi pounds Philippines, killing at least eight
- EAM agreed to grant request on passport offices in Garhwal: Baluni
- Centre lacks 'fairness', no point attending NITI Ayog meeting: Shivakumar
- Assam has retrieved encroached land - 'larger' than Chandigarh, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Six more Bangladeshis held in Tripura for illegal entry
- Italian Air Force jet crashes during Ex Pitch Black in Australia, pilot safe
- Ruckus in Bengal Assembly over motion to discuss violence; BJP walks out
- Carlsen, Anand, Nakamura among top icon players for Global Chess League season 2
- Himachal Pradesh sees one crore tourist arrival in six months
- Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Modi Government’s Budget As "Pessimistic" And Biased Against Uttar Pradesh
Just In
18 killed as plane crashes in Nepal
Eighteen people were killed after a plane crashed during take-off at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu on Wednesday, local media reported.
Kathmandu: Eighteen people were killed after a plane crashed during take-off at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu on Wednesday, local media reported.
The incident occurred around 11 a.m. when the Pokhara-bound plane of Saurya Airlines crashed shortly after taking off from the runway, TIA spokesperson Premnath Thakur said, The Kathmandu Post reported.
Of the 19 on board the plane, 18 bodies have been recovered, Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said.
Plane's Captain Manish Shakya was rescued and rushed to hospital, according to the police, The Himalayan Times reported.
Eyewitnesses said shortly after take-off, the plane plunged to the ground and exploded in a ball of fire.
Firefighters, Nepal Police, and Nepali Army are conducting the rescue operation.
Details are awaited.