18 killed as plane crashes in Nepal

18 killed as plane crashes in Nepal
Kathmandu: Eighteen people were killed after a plane crashed during take-off at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu on Wednesday, local media reported.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. when the Pokhara-bound plane of Saurya Airlines crashed shortly after taking off from the runway, TIA spokesperson Premnath Thakur said, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Of the 19 on board the plane, 18 bodies have been recovered, Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said.

Plane's Captain Manish Shakya was rescued and rushed to hospital, according to the police, The Himalayan Times reported.

Eyewitnesses said shortly after take-off, the plane plunged to the ground and exploded in a ball of fire.

Firefighters, Nepal Police, and Nepali Army are conducting the rescue operation.

Details are awaited.

