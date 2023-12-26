2 explosions near vessel in Yemen's Hodeidah

Cairo : Two explosions were reportedly observed near a vessel about 50 nautical miles west of the Yemeni city of Hodeidah on Tuesday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The vessel was in communication with the US-led coalition forces operating in the area and reported itself and its crew as safe, UKMTO said, adding the vessel has confirmed to the organisation that it is continuing its voyage, Xinhua news agency reported.

