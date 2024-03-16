  • Menu
2 injured during Russian attacks in Kharkiv, damages critical infrastructure

Atleast two persons, aged 45 and 38, were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv region, which damaged critical infrastructure, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Saturday as quoted by media reports.

Ukraine's Air Force also said that it shot down two Shahed-type attack drones over Kharkiv region on Friday evening, The Kyiv Independent reported.

The border regions of Kharkiv region suffer daily attacks by Russian forces.

According to Syniehubov, the two men were injured by a Russian drone attack on the village of Okhrimivka, located less than 10 km from the Russian border, The Kyiv Independent reported.

A Shahed-type drone also struck an unnamed critical infrastructure site in the village of Kozacha Lopan, causing damage.

Syniehubov said that a Russian guided aerial bomb damaged a home in the village of Synelnykove.

