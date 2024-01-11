Live
- Meru Students Lead the Charge for Road Safety Awareness initiated by HCSC
- Domestic markets range bound before US inflation data
- 'Not mentioned in Constitution': Mamata outlines objections to ‘One Nation, One Election’
- Olympic Hockey Qualifiers: 'Team focusing on synchroniastion to form potent attacking force,’ says Lalremsiami
- Authority to grant admission to students in EWS, DG category is with DoE: Delhi HC
- Ruby Mills updates on pending litigations and disputes
- Tremors felt in J&K after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
- Infosys to acquire semiconductor design company InSemi for Rs 280 crore
- Animal Rights organisations ask Kerala Govt to probe increasing deaths of captive elephants
- Road constructed after 50 years
Just In
213 dead, 52 missing in Japan's quake-hit Ishikawa prefecture
The death toll from the devastating 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Japan's Ishikawa prefecture on January 1, increased to 213 on Thursday, with 52 people remaining unaccounted for, according to authorities.
Tokyo: The death toll from the devastating 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Japan's Ishikawa prefecture on January 1, increased to 213 on Thursday, with 52 people remaining unaccounted for, according to authorities.
As of Thursday morning, the number of injured people stood at 567, Xinhua news agency quoted Japanese public broadcaster NHK as saying.
In a breakdown of the death toll, 98 had been confirmed in Suzu, 83 in Wajima, 20 in Anamizu, five in Nanao, four in Noto, two in Shika and one in Hakui.
The prefectural government also confirmed eight disaster-related deaths, meaning that the victims survived the quakes but died due to deteriorating injuries or illnesses caused by physical and mental strain in the aftermath of the disaster.
In the affected areas, there is a heightened focus on the risk assessment of building collapses, with continuous rainfall since Tuesday, raising concerns about the potential for secondary hazards such as landslides, prompting the prefectural authorities to issue warnings.
As per the prefectural authorities, over 26,000 people are taking shelter in evacuation centres, amid surging spreading risks of infectious diseases such as Covid-19 and influenza.
Approximately 3,100 individuals, meanwhile, remain isolated due to road disruptions.
The January 1 temblor, officially named 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake, is the first to kill more than 100 people in the country since the 2016 Kumamoto tremors in Japan's southwestern region, which claimed 276 lives.