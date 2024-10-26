  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

238,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar

238,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar
x
Highlights

Myanmar police seized 238,000 stimulant tablets and 220 grams of heroin in the eastern Shan state, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Saturday.

Yangon: Myanmar police seized 238,000 stimulant tablets and 220 grams of heroin in the eastern Shan state, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint anti-narcotic task force intercepted a vehicle in the state's Yatsauk township on October 24 and confiscated the drugs.

The seized drugs had a street value of 122.3 million kyats (about $58,238). A suspect was also arrested, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspect was charged under the Southeast Asian country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigations were underway, the CCDAC said.

Earlier on October 25, Myanmar authorities seized 3.98 million stimulant tablets in the Yangon region of Myanmar.

The report said that anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in the Dagon Myothit (North) township of Yangon region on October 14, and confiscated 300,000 stimulant tablets.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick