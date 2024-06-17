Live
- 5 killed, 15 missing after torrential rains in China's Guangdong
- Bengal train accident: Death toll rises to 9, 41 injured
- Rahul Gandhi has decided to represent Rae Bareli seat: Mallikarjun Kharge
- 40 pc reduction in DJB's water supply to Lutyens’ Zone
- New 410 GW offshore wind capacity to be installed over next 10 years globally
- After 3 auditions, Lakshya bagged 'Industry' role on the day of 'Bambai Meri Jaan' premiere
- AIFF parts ways with head coach Igor Stimac following disappointing World Cup Qualifying campaign
- Voltage spike at Delhi airport briefly disrupts services
- Sullivan calls on PM Modi as India-US work on deepening strategic partnership
- Haryana to set up additional 800 MW thermal power unit
5 killed, 15 missing after torrential rains in China's Guangdong
Five people were killed and 15 went missing due to mountain torrents and landslides triggered by torrential rains in south China's Guangdong province, according to local authorities on Monday.
Beijing: Five people were killed and 15 went missing due to mountain torrents and landslides triggered by torrential rains in south China's Guangdong province, according to local authorities on Monday.
On Sunday, heavy rainfall hit many parts of the province's city of Meizhou. Thirteen people remain trapped so far, the provincial headquarters for flood, drought and wind control said, reported Xinhua news agency.
At 10 a.m. Monday, Guangdong upgraded the emergency response for heavy rain to Level III.
Helicopters and rescue teams have rushed to the site.
