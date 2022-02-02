  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

6.2-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert

6.2-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert
x

6.2-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku early Wednesday, but it was not potential for a tsunami.

Jakarta: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku early Wednesday, but it was not potential for a tsunami.

The quake struck at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday local time (1925 GMT Tuesday), with the epicenter at 86 km northeast of Maluku Barat Daya district and the depth of 131 km under seabed, Xinhua reported citing the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X