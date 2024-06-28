7.2 magnitude quake jolts Peru

Live
Highlights
A 7.2 magnitude quake rocked Peru on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.
Lima: A 7.2 magnitude quake rocked Peru on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.
The temblor hit 8.8 kilometers from Atiquipa district, the USGS said.
Initially, an alert warning of "possible" tsunami waves reaching up to 1 to 3 meters along some coastal areas in Peru was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) but it later dropped the alert, reports CNN.
The PTWC said that there is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake.
In a post on X, the Peruvian Presidency posted that the government is monitoring the situation and evaluating any possible damage.
