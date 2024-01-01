  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

7.4 magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ishikawa

7.4 magnitude quake strikes Japans Ishikawa
x
Highlights

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 struck Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa, the weather agency said on Monday.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 struck Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa, the weather agency said on Monday.

Following temblors measuring the top level on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, tsunami warnings have been issued, Xinhua news agency reported.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X