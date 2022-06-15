  • Menu
8 killed in fire at birthday party in Iran

Tehran: Eight people died in a blast at a birthday party in a city near the Iranian capital of Tehran,

The incident took place at a traditional cafe in Maryam Town of Shahriar city, the official news agency IRNA quoted Shahin Fathi, managing director of the non-profit organisation Red Crescent Society of Tehran Province, as saying.

Preliminary investigations showed that a balloon containing helium gas exploded and ignited, eventually leading to a fire spreading across the cafe, and the victims, including four children, three women and a man, died due to suffocation, Xinhua news agency reported.

