A clarion call of Ayurveda echoes once again

Acharya Balkrishna jee again ranks among the Top 2% of Scientists in the World.

Haridwar, September 22, 2025: Acharya Balkrishna jee has again been recognised among the top 2% of scientists worldwide, according to a prestigious list published by a research group at Stanford University in collaboration with the renowned publisher Elsevier.

Reaching this milestone is a source of great pride not only for Acharya Balkrishna jee, but also for Patanjali, Ayurveda, and our nation as a whole. By beautifully blending India's rich ancient wisdom with modern scientific methods, Acharya Balkrishna jee demonstrates that with determination and passion, anything is achievable. His innovative research will undoubtedly inspire future scientists worldwide to explore the remarkable benefits of natural herbs.

Thanks to Acharya jee's deep expertise in research and Ayurveda, along with his inspiring leadership, over 300 research articles have been published in International research journals, showcasing his dedication and hard work.

Under the guidance of Acharya jee, Patanjali has formulated over 100 evidence-based Ayurvedic medicines, offering safe and natural alternatives to allopathic treatments for the well-being of everyone.

His authorship of over 120 books on Yoga and Ayurveda, along with contributions to more than 25 unpublished ancient Ayurvedic manuscripts, demonstrates his passion and unwavering dedication to Ayurveda.

His pioneering work on cataloguing natural herbs through the Herbal Encyclopaedia has established a valuable resource for future scientists, receiving praise from the scientific community worldwide.

Acharya jee has also integrated traditional medical practices from various countries and shared them with the public through the Herbal World in Malagon, Uttarakhand, raising awareness and disseminating knowledge among visitors.

On this occasion, Yogrishi Swami Ramdev Jee remarked that Acharya Balkrishna Jee has not only established Ayurveda with robust scientific validation but has also pioneered new avenues of research in natural medicine for scientists worldwide.

He further added that being recognised among the world’s top scientists demonstrates the immense potential concealed within natural herbs and traditional Ayurvedic wisdom. Swami Jee described this achievement as a historic step towards highlighting India’s research strength and global leadership.

On this special occasion, Dr. Anurag Varshney, Chief Scientist at Patanjali, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to work under the guidance of Acharya jee. He shared his deep respect for Acharya Balkrishna jee’s exemplary research and dedication to promoting Ayurveda worldwide through modern scientific techniques.

He further added that Acharya Balkrishna jee’s inspiring contributions motivate us to build a healthier, prosperous, and self-reliant India by blending our timeless Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science.