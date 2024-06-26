Live
Just In
Afghan govt spokesman to lead delegation to UN talks in Doha
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Afghan caretaker government, will lead a delegation to the third round of UN-convened talks on Afghanistan, an official said.
The conference is scheduled for Sunday and Monday in the Qatari capital of Doha, reports Xinhua news agency.
The conference is scheduled for Sunday and Monday in the Qatari capital of Doha, reports Xinhua news agency.
A series of issues, including sanctions on Afghanistan, restrictions on financial activities and the banking system, and details about the Doha meeting, were discussed at a foreign ministry meeting on Tuesday, a spokesman of the administration's foreign ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said on its X account.
It marks the first time the caretaker government will participate in the UN-led meeting. The government was not invited to the first meeting last May and rejected the second in February.