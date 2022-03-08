After Russia-Ukraine : 8 Countries Anticipated to be Under War Zone for Border Conflicts

The recent Russia-Ukraine war has reiterated the border issues once again. The following article will explain the eight countries likely to experience a war soon.

1. China & India – Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Galwan & Ladakh Border Conflicts

The border issues between India and Chine have become more complex after the recent Covid pandemic. Moreover, the Chinese soldiers are trying to occupy the area of Galwan Valley, Ladakh, and Sikkim.















2. China & Taiwan – China Wants Taiwan to Merge with Public Republic of China (PRC)

China and Taiwan geographically separated China into the Public Republic of China & Taiwan as the Republic of China (ROC). However, China wants Taiwan to Merge with the PRC, and it will start a civil war in Taiwan soon.















3. Pakistan & Afghanistan – Small Border Disputes

Like Pakistan and India, there have been border disputes between Pakistan and Afghanistan for a long time.















4. Israel & Palestine – West Bank and the Gaza Strip Conflict

For years there has been a border issue between Israel and Palestine about the West Bank and the Gaza.















5. Armenia & Azerbaijan – Nagorno-Karabakh Line Of Contact

After Ukraine-Russia, another conflict is likely to occur between the Nagorno-Karabakh Line of Control.















6. Syria & Turkey – Akcakale Town Conflict

There is also a severe issue between Syria and Turkey regarding Akcakale ane Arabian Town.















7. Ethiopian & Sudanese border

Ethiopia and Sudan share a long boundary of 744 km. They have had land disputes and conflicts since 2011 about the fertile agricultural region of al-Fashaga. It is expected that there will be a war happen between both countries.















8. India & Pakistan - Kashmir Border Conflict

Since Independence in 1947, India and Pakistan have been in four wars, including one undeclared war, and many border skirmishes and military stand-offs. The Kashmir issue has been the main cause, whether direct or indirect, of all major conflicts between the two countries with the exception of the India-Pakistani War of 1971 where conflict originated due to turmoil in erstwhile East Pakistan which resulted in formation of Bangladesh.











