Asiana to increase excess baggage fees on international flights in January

Asiana to increase excess baggage fees on international flights in Jan

Seoul: Asiana Airlines announced on Sunday it will increase fees for excess baggage on its international flights starting January 2, 2025.

Those fees apply to baggage in excess of the airline's free allowance.

Fees for baggage exceeding the quantity limit will go up by as much as 40,000 won ($29.66) depending on routes, Asiana said. For short-haul routes within 90 minutes from Korea, the excess baggage fee will rise from 60,000 won per piece to 90,000 won.

For flights to Europe, Africa and Oceania, the fee will go from 140,000 won to 180,000 won per piece.

Every extra piece of baggage on flights to the United States will cost 240,000 won, up from the current 200,000 won.

Asiana will also raise its excess weight fees, with 23 kilograms being the limit, reports Yonhap news agency.

On non-U.S. international flights, each piece of baggage weighing between 24 kg and 28 kg requires passengers to pay a fee of 35,000 won to 90,000 won, while pieces weighing between 29 kg and 32 kg cost passengers 50,000 won to 110,000 won.

Asiana will combine those weight ranges and charge passengers 60,000 won to 110,000 won.

Asiana, South Korea's second-largest airline, said this will be its first increase of excess baggage fees since July 2019.

"Considering the rise in operation costs, among others, this was an inevitable step," Asiana said. "We will offer a 10 percent discount to passengers who pre-purchase additional baggage allowance."

Due to soaring oil prices and other costs, low-cost carriers, such as Jeju Air Co., Air Seoul Inc., Jin Air Co. and Eastar Jet Co., have raised their excess baggage fees this year.