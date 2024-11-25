Astronauts Sunita Williams and Commander Barry Wilmore, who were originally scheduled to stay on the International Space Station (ISS) for just eight days, will no remain in space tiil Februaury next year. Due to somes issues with the Boeing spacecraft, the mission was delayed.

And now, NASA has decided to bring them back on a SpaceX flight instead.

Life on the ISS

The ISS is very big, almost the size of a six-bedroom house. It has sleeping areas, bathrooms, a gym, and a special window to look at Earth. But it is not very luxurious.

Food and Supplies

The ISS has special systems to make sure astronauts have enough oxygen and water. They recycle water, even turning urine into drinkable water. Food on the ISS is mostly dehydrated and needs water to be eaten. They can also ask for their favorite food to be sent up.

How Astronauts Live in Space

Without gravity, astronauts do not sleep like we do. They float in sleeping bags attached to walls. They also use special toilets that suck waste to keep everything clean. They work out to stay healthy because muscles and bones can weaken in space.

Feeling and Safety

Both astronauts are experienced and have worked on many missions before.

They are busy with repairs and research on the ISS.

They are confident they will return home safely, though they will now return on a SpaceX spacecraft instead of the Boeing Starliner. NASA made this decision because there were problems with the Starliner.

Future Plans

Williams and Wilmore are expected to come back in February 2025 on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Their mission is longer than expected, but it won't break the record for the longest space stay, which is 437 days.