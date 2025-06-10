  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Australian Journalist Hit by Rubber Bullet While Reporting Los Angeles Immigrant Protests

Australian Journalist Hit by Rubber Bullet While Reporting Los Angeles Immigrant Protests
x
Highlights

During intense protests against attacks on immigrants in Los Angeles, Australian journalist Lauren Tomasi was struck by a police-fired rubber bullet while reporting live.

Protests against attacks on immigrants have intensified in Los Angeles, USA. As a result, a large police force has been deployed. However, during the protests, police fired rubber bullets, and one hit a journalist.

Australian journalist Lauren Tomasi was reporting live on the protests on Sunday when a police officer fired a rubber bullet that struck her leg. Despite the injury, she continued her live report. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Nine News Australia confirmed the incident, stating that Lauren Tomasi was hit by a rubber bullet but that she and her camera operator are safe. They will continue covering the events. The news outlet said this incident highlights the dangers journalists face while reporting.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) condemned the incident. They said journalists must be able to work safely and emphasized Australia’s support for media freedom and the protection of journalists.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick