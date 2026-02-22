Bangladesh-Based Handler Of Lashkar Module Linked To Hafiz Saeed, Say Sources

Eight suspected operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) arrested in a major anti-terror crackdown were allegedly being guided by a Bangladesh-based handler who had direct communication with the outfit’s top leadership, including 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and senior commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, sources said.

The handler has been identified as Shabbir Ahmad Lone, a Kashmiri militant reportedly operating from Bangladesh. According to officials, Lone has maintained contact with Lashkar’s leadership since 2007 and is believed to have coordinated the recently exposed terror module.

Investigators revealed that evidence of Lone’s links with Saeed and Lakhvi first surfaced during his arrest by Delhi Police’s Special Cell in 2007, when alleged proof of regular communication with senior Lashkar figures was recovered.

The probe has also indicated possible involvement of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Sources claim the ISI has been attempting to recruit Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in India to carry out terror activities and may have provided financial assistance for recruitment and planning.

Of the eight accused, six were detained from garment units in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, while two were arrested in West Bengal. The operation followed specific intelligence inputs suggesting plans for subversive activities in different parts of the country.

Security agencies had earlier issued alerts regarding a potential attack near the Red Fort after intelligence reports warned that Lashkar could target prominent religious sites. During searches, authorities seized multiple mobile phones and SIM cards, which are now being analysed to trace the broader network and possible foreign connections.

Central agencies are assisting Delhi Police as the investigation continues, with intelligence inputs also warning of a possible Improvised Explosive Device (IED) plot.